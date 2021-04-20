Long awaited grocery store opens in Northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Market at Eastpoint at NE 23rd and Martin Luther King Ave. will officially open its doors Wednesday, April 21.

The grocery store has been a long time coming for the northeast Oklahoma City community, which has been without a grocery store for almost two years.

In 2019, the community’s only store closed without warning to the public.

Caylee Dodson, the Executive Director of Restore OKC, says her team has worked tirelessly to make the new store a reality.

“We are so beyond excited for this moment…There really is an end in sight. There’s grocery in their neighborhood, and it’s opening tomorrow,” said Dodson.

Market at Eastpoint

She says countless community partners have come together to open the store.

“It really has been an endeavor of a lot of love and we have just been blown away at the unity that’s been on display and what this building represents to us,” said Dodson.

Jonathan Veal, the Director of Jobs for Restore OKC, says the store will employee around 30 people initially.

“Not only will we have the Market but we’ll also have the Eastside Eatery, so food is essential to life, so if you’re gonna make it, make it good,” said Veal.

High school students helping in the Restore OKC effort.

Veal and Dodson say some of the most crucial people involved in the development of the store are actually high school students.

The students are interns for Restore OKC and work on site growing crops. Together, their vision was to restore their community and to take their crops from seed to shelf in a grocery store on the northeast side.

“They literally have entered unsure and within a year and a half of being interns have become so confident in their gifts that they’re willing to take bigger, bolder risks than even we are as adults…They said what would happen if we went seed to shelf, you know, what if we could move beyond just growing it and actually see a grocery store and it is like a lightbulb went off in our team,” said Dodson.

Dodson hopes all of Oklahoma will come together to support the new store and the students.

“We actually can all come together in a display of unity that’s bigger than sort of the cycles we’ve gotten stuck in and do something that’s really incredible together,” said Dodson.

The grand opening of The Market at Eastpoint is Wednesday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Officials encourage early arrival to ensure a parking space. Everyone is welcome.