OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — School is back in session which means long pick up lines after school. The pickup line at Rollingwood Elementary stretches out into 63rd Street, and while traffic only blocks one lane, the line gets pretty long with parents waiting to pick up their kids after school.

“It’s crazy. And it takes at least 10 minutes, 15 minutes to get through the line,” said Samuel Gonzales, a parent.

This is a map of the typical pick up line for Rollingwood Elementary. As the line picks up with parents waiting to get kids, the line on 63rd gets longer.

Courtesy: KFOR

“There is a situation that needs to be resolved, but everybody griping and complaining about it isn’t fixing it. We need to come together and find a solution. These children have to be picked up,” said Debbie Scott, a grandparent.

“If we can somewhat, you know, get it organized… because it’s it’s not organized at all,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said he spoke with a teacher this year about the line backing up to 63rd.

“They said they’re not supposed to, but they do because there’s not a whole lot of area of the park to get their kids, as you can see,” said Gonzales.

Some parents are working to find alternate routes rather than waiting in the long line.

“We walk or stay in the pickup line, but the pickup line is pretty long and so we end up just parking along the street and then doing a walk up. So it works for us, but it is a little bit of a hassle,” said Kaylee Vaughn.

“The staff is amazing. The teachers…they’re responsible for all these small children getting, to their car safely, and that needs to be everyone’s focus,” said Scott.

News 4 reached out to Putnam City Schools to ask if there are plans to change the pick up line direction. They said there haven’t been many problems with it, but they’ll look into it as needed to keep students safe this school year.