Long-term care healthcare provider charged with exploiting disabled adults

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A long-term healthcare provider has been charged with four counts of exploitation of disabled adults.

Officials say 34-year-old Ashley Brown has been charged with four counts of exploitation of disabled adults.

Investigators say the charges stem from when she owned Golden Care Home Health, an in-home health care company that provided an array of services to individuals with disabilities.

The charges, filed in Mayes County, are the fourth set of charges against Brown since last year for similar allegations.

In the most recent case, Brown is accused of stealing over $16,500 from clients who contracted from her services. Investigators say she would retain funds from Social Security or other forms of government aid but never actually provide services to the victims.

Some victims’ bills went entirely unpaid, which led to the individuals receiving eviction notices and utility services shut off.

“Elderly individuals, and those with disabilities, are some of our state’s most vulnerable and need our trust and care, especially if you agree to help them,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “The callous way in which Ashley Brown disregarded the victims in all of these cases is sad and it is alarming she was in this position at all. We will ensure she is held accountable for all of her crimes, while hopefully getting the victims’ money back.”

In Tulsa County, Brown is accused of embezzling over $23,000 from the Association of Direct Care Trainers. Brown allegedly to have wired money from the company to her own company bank account. Officials say she also used other employees’ personal information to open debit cards in their names.

She would then allegedly issue payroll to the debit cards and deposit the money into her personal account.

In Creek County, Brown was accused of posting fraudulent transactions on a couple’s bank account. Officials say payments were going to car payments for Brown and cellphone bills.

Also, after the Oklahoma Health Care Authority terminated the contract with her business, Brown fraudulently transferred ownership of her company to a third party in an attempt to get a new contract.

Making a false statement to qualify as a Medicaid provider is a violation of state law. Charges were filed and the contract with OHCA has not been renewed.