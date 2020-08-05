Long-time Red Andrews Christmas Dinner organizer passes away after battle with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman who spent years feeding those in need has passed away from COVID-19.
Family members say 91-year-old Betty McCord passed away on July 28 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s and COVID-19.
McCord spent 30 years making sure thousands of Oklahomans were fed and that every child received a Christmas present during the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner.
McCord took over organizing the annual event after her uncle, Rep. Ernest ‘Red’ Andrews, retired.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tinker units make history with first 3D printed engine component
- Newsfeed Now: Stimulus bill battle continues; ‘Zombie cicadas’ in Tennessee
- Walmart announces dates, locations for its parking lot drive-in theaters
- From behind nursing home window, Colorado woman meets grandson she never knew
- ‘Zombie cicadas’ infected with mind-controlling fungus emerge