Long-time Red Andrews Christmas Dinner organizer passes away after battle with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman who spent years feeding those in need has passed away from COVID-19.

Family members say 91-year-old Betty McCord passed away on July 28 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s and COVID-19.

McCord spent 30 years making sure thousands of Oklahomans were fed and that every child received a Christmas present during the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner.

McCord took over organizing the annual event after her uncle, Rep. Ernest ‘Red’ Andrews, retired.

