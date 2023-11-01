OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Betty Price valued the arts in Oklahoma and made a lasting impact.

Price passed away but she left behind a long legacy.

She served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Arts Council from 1983 until 2007 when she retired. During her tenure the Council transformed the Oklahoma State Capitol into a place where arts were treasured and it is known as the state’s largest public art museum.

Her love and support for creative expression by helping to create and grow the Native American Cultural & Educational Authority, Oklahoma Arts Institute, OKMozart, Greenwood Cultural Center, Woody Guthrie Folk Festival and was a founding figure of Red Earth.

Betty Price. Image courtesy Red Earth Connie Yellowman, Betty Price, John Herrington. Image courtesy Red Earth

She was once named the Red Earth Ambassador of the year in 2006.

Former Governor George Nigh once said she was a classic example of public service in Oklahoma according to Red Earth Executive Director, Chelsey Curry.