OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A city leader who has served the Oklahoma City community for 33 years has passed away.

City Auditor Jim Williamson lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 3.

He was just 66-years-old.

Jim Williamson Credit: City of Oklahoma City

Williamson was hired as a senior auditor in 1988, and was promoted to audit manager in 1994. He was named city auditor in 2008.

“Jim was a uniquely decent and hard-working public servant,” said Mayor David Holt. He fulfilled a critical role on behalf of the people of Oklahoma City with the honesty, diligence, and transparency we would all hope for. On behalf of the Council and the people of Oklahoma City, I send his family our deepest condolences. They will be in our thoughts and prayers. Jim will be sorely missed at City Hall and in our community.”

Williamson recently received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Local Government Auditors for making lasting contributions to local government.

“Jim was a great City Auditor and coworker and was an even better friend,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “Professionally he was a man of integrity, had a deep knowledge of auditing practices, and was always working to make things better. We are better as an organization because of his years of service and leadership in the City Auditor’s Office. Personally, he was kind, trustworthy and always supportive. He will be missed.”

He is survived by his wife and two adult daughters.