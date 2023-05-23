CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A longtime Mustang High School science teacher is now facing several charges, including multiple counts of rape and sexual battery, after being accused of ‘hundreds’ of sexual encounters with a former student.

Mustang Police Chief Rob Groseclose told KFOR their investigation into 60-year-old Raymond Thomas Garner began on January 27 when a School Resource Officer notified investigators of rumors that a former student had an inappropriate relationship with Garner.

“This information was relayed to our Criminal Investigations Division for follow up. CID staff spoke with the reported victim where she disclosed that she had been in an unwanted long-time sexual relationship with her former high school science teacher while attending Mustang High School. City staff conducted a formal interview with the victim, who gave great detail related to numerous inappropriate sex acts involving Mr. Garner from 2014 to 2017,” Chief Groseclose told KFOR in January.

The investigation revealed that the female student was having sexual contact with Garner, who was not only her science teacher but a National Honor Society advisor.

Chief Groseclose added the victim provided officials physical evidence further linking Garner to the sex crimes.

“It was incredibly brave for this young woman to admit what happened to her while a student in Mustang,” said Chief Groseclose. “Often times, rape is not reported because the victim fears she or he won’t be believed. When a teacher who has influence over a student’s future is violating her in a sexual manner, it can be even more difficult to come forward.”

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, who is assisting in this case, said these unwanted sexual acts occurred “hundreds” of times both on school property and at Garner’s home in Oklahoma City.

Now, formal charges have been filed against Garner, including:

Rape – Second Degree

Rape – Second Degree

Forcible Sodomy

Rape by Instrumentation

Sexual Battery

Sexual Battery

At the time of Garner’s arrest, Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley said, “We are shocked and saddened and outraged at the allegations levied against one of our longtime employees today… We will support our Bronco family as we unpack this situation together.”

Garner was suspended. His current employment status is unknown.

KFOR has reached out to Mustang Public Schools for an update.

Anyone who had inappropriate communications or contact with Garner while he was a teacher should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.