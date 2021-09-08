Longtime Oklahoma pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma pastor is now accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Southside Assembly pastor Gary Rogers faces First Degree Rape and Sodomy Charges after confessing to the allegations.

“In July, the Newcastle Police Department received a report of a possible rape allegation involving a juvenile, and a subsequent investigation led to a Gary Dale Rogers,” said Detective Sergeant Kevin Morrissey with the Newcastle Police Department. “He’s about 56 years of age and had been a minister at a church.”

The alleged victim of Rogers told KFOR ‘the sexual abuse took place from May of 2008 through August of 2011.’

When it began, the victim was just 13.

“It had been going on for a substantial period of time,” said Detective Morrissey.

Before pastoring Southside Assembly, Rogers spent several years as a youth pastor at the First Assembly of God Church.

KFOR spoke to a member of the church who declined to go on-camera, but said Rogers left on good terms in 2013.

“We haven’t established firmly any other victims at this point. But if anybody was a victim or if anybody has any information concerning these allegations, we encourage them to call the Newcastle Police Department,” said Morrissey.

A resident near Southside Assembly Church told KFOR he’s in disbelief to learn of the news.

“I would never have imagined anything like this,” said Oman Alonso. “He was just like the happy uncle, the happy, friendly uncle you’ll never expect anything from.”

Rogers was taken into custody in August after confessing to the allegations.

At last check, he was being held in the McClain County Jail.