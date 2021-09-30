Looking for a job? New program provides child care subsidy for Oklahoma parents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For parents who have lost their job, it can be difficult to find work as they also have to pay for child care.

Now, Oklahoma Human Services says it is expanding a program to help Oklahoma parents find work.

Oklahoma parents who have experienced a job loss of any kind and are looking to return to work will be eligible for three months of subsidized child care as they search for a job.

The program, which begins Oct. 1, is an expansion of a program that previously only benefitted those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and was limited to 60 days.

“Providing families with access to child care is an economic issue, as it allows parents to re-engage with the job market,” said Deb Smith, Director of OKDHS Adult and Family Services. “OKDHS is proud to offer this additional support to help families get back to work.”

Job seekers do not need to meet income eligibility requirements to access the program.

To access three months of child care subsidy, job seekers must apply online at OKDHSLive.org and provide their final paystub. Once approved, parents must choose a child care provider who is licensed and contracted with OKDHS to accept subsidy payments. Licensed, quality child care programs can be found by using the Child Care Locator at http://childcarefind.okdhs.org/childcarefind/.