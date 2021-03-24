Looking for a job? RIVERSPORT hiring 200 seasonal employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are searching for a job that will let you enjoy the great outdoors, RIVERSPORT may have exactly what you are seeking.

RIVERSPORT is hiring up to 200 season employees with immediate opportunities available now.

“We’re looking for applicants who enjoy the outdoors to work as raft guides, surf instructors, adventure guides, and adventure camp counselors,” said Director of Operations Lucas Williams. “We also have indoor positions available and are recruiting front desk and food service staff.”

Candidates must be 16 or older to apply.

“We take care of all the training, so you don’t need experience to apply. It’s a great opportunity and probably the most fun you’ll ever have in a summer job.”

RIVERSPORT is also seeking ski and snowboard instructors for Ski OKC, which will open Memorial Day weekend.

Organizers say positions are available at all three locations.

To learn more, visit RIVERSPORT’S website.