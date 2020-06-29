Looking for fireworks? Cities across Oklahoma push ahead with Fourth of July plans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the coronavirus pandemic has caused many major Fourth of July events to cancel their plans for the holiday, some cities are moving ahead with fireworks displays.

Bartlesville – Fireworks display will take place at Sooner Park at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Blanchard– Blanchard’s Independence Celebration will take place on Thursday, July 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hwy 62 and 10th. A fireworks show is set to begin at 10 p.m.

Bixby – Bixby’s Freedom Celebration will be held on Friday, July 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bentley Park. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Choctaw – A fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Choctaw Creek Park.

Concho – Lucky Star Casino will be hosting a fireworks shows on July 4 beginning at 10 p.m.

Drumright – The City of Drumright is holding a fireworks display on July 3 at Whitlock Park. The show begins at dusk.

Enid – The City of Enid’s Independence Day Celebration will take place at Meadowlake Park on July 4. Fireworks will begin around dusk.

Grove – Grove’s Independence Day Celebration takes place on July 3 at Wolf Creek Park. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at dark.

Lawton – Lawton’s Heroes of America event will take place at the Apache Casino Hotel on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A fireworks show will begin after dark.

Luther – Luther will host a fireworks display at Mill Pond Park on July 3 beginning at dusk.

Marlow – Marlow’s annual Independence Day Celebration kicks off on July 4 at Redbud Park. A fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m.

McAlester – McAlester’s Independence Day Firework Show will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at the McAlester Expo Center.

Meeker– Meeker’s Independence Day Celebration will take place at Meeker Lake on Friday, July 3 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled after dark.

Miami – Miami’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at the Buffalo Run Casino and Resort on July 4. Events kick off at 5 p.m. but the grand finale will be a fireworks show after dark.

Midwest City– Midwest City’s Tribute to Liberty event will take place at Joe. B. Barnes Regional Park on July 4, beginning at 6 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Moore – Moore’s A Celebration in the Heartland will take place on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Buck Thomas Park. Fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.

Pauls Valley – The Pauls Valley Tourism Department and the Kiwanis Club is prsenting a fireworks show at Wacker Park on July 4, beginning at 9 p.m.

Poteau – Poteau’s Independence Day celebration will take place on July 4 at Pocket Park. Events begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark.

Sallisaw – Sallisaw will host its annual fireworks show on Sunday, July 5 at Sallisaw High School beginning at dusk.

Seminole – The Seminole Chamber of Commerce is presenting a fireworks display on July 3 at Municipal Park. The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Shawnee – Kickapoo Casino in Shawnee is hosting a Fourth of July event on July 2 with a fireworks display beginning at 9:40 p.m.

Tishomingo – The Johnston County Red, White & Boom Celebration will take place on July 3 at Tishomingo High School, beginning at 7 p.m. The fireworks display is set to begin around 9:20 p.m.

Woodward – The Home of the Brave Festival will take place on July 4 at Crystal Beach Park. The festivities will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Yukon – Yukon’s Freedom Fest will take place on July 3 and July 4 at Chisholm Trail Park. A fireworks show is scheduled for both evenings, beginning at 10 p.m.

