OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in Oklahoma City who want to save a little bit of money during the heat of summer are being asked to check their sprinkler systems.

“In the summer, we see a spike in calls about high bills,” said Kelsey Whorton, the City’s Water Conservation Specialist. “Many of those bills can be prevented by changing outdoor watering practices or checking for common household leaks.”

Officials say issues with sprinkler systems usually go unnoticed and can result in higher utility bills.

“High bills are often caused by undetected leaks, or by customers overestimating their lawn’s watering needs,” Whorton says. “Broken sprinkler heads, hidden program start times and long runtimes can all also add to unnecessary overwatering.”

Tips to Save Water and Money

Once every other month, make sure you don’t have undetected leaks like running toilets, dripping faucets, or leaks under cabinets.

Purchase marker flags and run through each zone of your sprinkler system to search for leaks. Mark problem areas to make repairs.

Common lawn grasses only need about one inch of water per week during the hottest months of the year. Use a rain gauge to test how long it takes to water one inch. Place the gauge on your lawn and water your lawn to see how it fills up the gauge. Multiply the time it takes by two.

Turn off sprinkler systems if rain is forecasted.

Don’t water during the daytime. Instead, water when it is still dark and the air temperature is cooler.

To avoid water runoff, cut sprinkler runtimes in half with two start times to allow water to soak into the soil.

Make sure your sprinkler system is operating at 30 to 45 psi.

Consider a ‘smart’ irrigation controller to cut down on water waste.