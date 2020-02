OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for love this Valentine’s Day, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they have a few lovebugs that have puppy eyes only for you.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hosting ‘Fur-Ever Love’ week where all dogs and puppies are $30 to adopt until Feb. 15.

All adoptable animals are up-to-date on their vaccines, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.