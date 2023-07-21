OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation’s new campaign showcases a variety of programs for the community to enjoy.

Friday, July 21

According to OKC Parks & Rec, Earlywine Family Aquatic Center, 3101 SW 119th St., is holding a Dive-in movie at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. This week’s movie is “Finding Nemo” and families are invited to float in the pool while enjoying the film.

Officials say snacks will be served and concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17 and free for kids 2 and under.

Saturday, July 22

OKC Parks’ first-ever Esports Tournament will be hosted at Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Dr., on Saturday at 9 a.m. Children ages 7 to 13 can play Super Smash Brothers and compete for the championship. It’s $20 per person to participate and attendees can register for the event at okc.gov/parksignup with course ID 2473.

According to OKC Parks, a senior cornhole tournament will be held at Woodson Gym, 3403 S May Ave., this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This is a good opportunity for laughs and meeting new people. Residents can play singles or doubles. This 50+ event is free. Walk-up entries are welcome.

Taught by a floral expert with more than 30 years of experience, this floral design class will show you how to make a stunning floral design using red, white, and blue flowers. All materials will be provided. The class will be hosted at Will Rogers Gardens, 3400 NW 36th St., at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is $25 at okc.gov/parksignup, course ID 80.

To learn more, visit okc.gov/parks.