Loud noise complaint leads to high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was taken into custody following a high-speed chase in the metro.

Just before midnight on Saturday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a loud noise complaint near Reno and Czech Hall Rd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle driving erratically on the road.

As police attempted to stop the driver, they took off and led them on a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the driver ran several stop signs and speeds even reached 100 miles per hour at one point.

A short time later, the driver was taken into custody.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the situation.