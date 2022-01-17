Loud noise complaint leads to high-speed chase

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was taken into custody following a high-speed chase in the metro.

Just before midnight on Saturday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a loud noise complaint near Reno and Czech Hall Rd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle driving erratically on the road.

As police attempted to stop the driver, they took off and led them on a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the driver ran several stop signs and speeds even reached 100 miles per hour at one point.

A short time later, the driver was taken into custody.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter