Loud noise complaint leads to high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was taken into custody following a high-speed chase in the metro.
Just before midnight on Saturday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a loud noise complaint near Reno and Czech Hall Rd.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle driving erratically on the road.
As police attempted to stop the driver, they took off and led them on a high-speed chase.
Authorities say the driver ran several stop signs and speeds even reached 100 miles per hour at one point.
A short time later, the driver was taken into custody.
Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the situation.