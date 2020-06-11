Louie’s Grill & Bar to open Midwest City location

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Midwest City will soon be able to enjoy the opening of a grill & bar beginning next week.

On June 15, Louie’s Grill & Bar is opening its Midwest City location.

“We’re excited to continue expanding a concept like Louie’s throughout the Oklahoma City metro area,” Louie’s Managing Partner B.K. Kennedy said. “It’s a great place to sit back and watch the game with friends and family, accompanied by a delicious burger and beer combo, of course.”

Weekly events like trivia, SINGO and live music are a regular part of the Louie’s atmosphere.

Louie’s offers burgers, appetizers, handcrafted sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and more. They also offer Social Hour, which is celebrated from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

“From the food and drinks to weekly entertainment, Louie’s has a relaxed atmosphere where the only thing on your to-do list is to have fun and enjoy your meal,” Kennedy said.

The Midwest City location will be located on the corner of S.E. 15th St and Hudiburg Dr.

