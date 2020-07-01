Louisiana motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-44 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A crash along I-44 in Oklahoma City left a Louisiana man critically injured this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Tuesday, around 7:10 p.m., on I-44 northbound near Airport Road in Oklahoma City.

According to a trooper’s report, the 26-year-old Louisiana man was driving his motorcycle on I-44 when he lost control and departed the roadway to the left. The impact of the crash ejected the man from the motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The report states speed was the cause of the crash.

