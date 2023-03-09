OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Are you obsessed with ranch dressing? There’s a new ice cream for you.

Van Leeuwen is releasing its new ‘Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream’ exclusively at Walmart stores across the country.

“It is savory with the taste of buttermilk, flavorful herbs and just a touch of sweetness. Have it by itself or pair it with some salty snacks for an afternoon or late night pick me up!” a release from Walmart read.

Van Leeuwen recommends topping it with crushed pretzels or potato chips to make a perfect combination.

The new treat will be available beginning March 20 for $4.98 a pint.