Surveillance footage of deadly hit and run near NW 1st and Penn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One month after their loved one was killed, an Oklahoma family is still seeking answers.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to a woman being hit by a car near N.W. 1st Terrace and N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say the victim, who was identified as 43-year-old Tammy Marie Wolfchief, was crossing the street when she was hit by a small white or silver car.

Authorities say after hitting Wolfchief, the driver fled the scene.

Tammy Wolfchief. Photo provided by Oklahoma City Police

Sadly, Wolfchief died from her injuries days later.

Now, loved ones are asking the community to come forward with information in the case.

Police say they are looking for a small white or silver car that has significant front-end damage.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.