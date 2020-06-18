Love’s announces multi-year donation to fight racial inequality

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma-based company says it is donating thousands of dollars to fight racial inequalities.

On Thursday, Love’s Travel Stops announced a commitment to help fight racial inequalities by donating $150,000 a year for the next three years to the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.

“We have always valued the communities in which our customers and team members live and work. Love’s has had a long-standing partnership with the Urban League, and we are honored to continue to support their initiatives,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “Here at Love’s we actively work to establish an environment that is inclusive and embraces the power of differences, ideas and backgrounds in team members and customers. We stand against all forms of racism and injustices.”

The donation will go to the Urban League’s Community Convening and Social Justice Program, which provides education and advocacy about the barriers African Americans, other minorities and the impoverished face in employment, academic achievement and housing.

“For over 20 years, the Love family and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores have been supporters and friends of the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City,” said Dr. Valerie Thompson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City Inc. “The Urban League is very proud and grateful to Love’s for the opportunity to strengthen the Community Convening and Social Justice Program. With the additional resources from Love’s, the Urban League will pursue measures to implement voter education and mobilization in the African American community.”