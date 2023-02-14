OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of Love’s employees in Oklahoma City spent Valentine’s Day volunteering.

Love’s says it’s celebrating the 10th year of its annual Share the Love event with a $110,000 donation to various nonprofit organizations across the U.S. on behalf of its 39,000+ employees.

Love’s celebrates 10 years of Share the Love. Image courtesy Love’s.

“Giving back is at the core of Love’s culture, whether at our corporate offices or the more than 600 locations throughout the country,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “Share the Love is one of our favorite events of the year and a great way for team members to give back to the communities where they live and work.”

According to Love’s, its corporate employees spent Tuesday volunteering in Oklahoma City at local nonprofits including:

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

OKC Beautiful

Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity

Positive Tomorrows

Citizens for Caring Children

The Bella Foundation

Tuscany Village Nursing Center

Additionally, Love’s says Trillium Energy Solutions and Musket employees, members of the Love’s Family of Companies in Houston, volunteered with Houston Habitat for Humanity and the Houston Food Bank.

For more information, visit Love’s website.