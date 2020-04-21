Love’s extends pay increase for employees during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is extending a $2/hour pay increase, temporary sick pay related to COVID-19 and free employee meals for all hourly store employees through May 12.

Officials with Love’s say this also includes customer-facing hourly employees at Love’s owned hotels, Speedco and Love’s Truck Care.

“We want our team members to know how much we appreciate them,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “They’re doing a fantastic job of keeping our stores clean and stocked. As an essential business, our team members are critical to helping customers like professional truck drivers get back on the road quickly so they can deliver vital goods across the country.”

Last month, all hourly store employees received a $100 bonus, a $2/hour pay increase, additional paid sick time in situations related to COVID-19 and free employee meals for their hard work and dedication during this time.

Beginning this week, store employees can also wear jeans through May 12.

If you’re interested in working for Love’s, click here for a list of openings.