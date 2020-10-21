Love’s to donate laptops to Crooked Oak High School

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local high school is receiving dozens of laptops to help students during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a generous donation.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is donating 40 laptop computers to Crooked Oak High School in Oklahoma City.

“Nothing has a bigger return on investment for a child than a good education,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We’re thrilled to help the community with these computer donations. No student or school should be punished because of financial burdens associated with COVID-19.”

Right now, students at Crooked Oak are splitting their time between virtual and in-person learning.

Officials say the donated computers will be given to students who cannot afford to purchase one on their own.

“The donated computers will be a big help in educating our students each and every day,” said Principal Laura Knight. “Now, more than ever, the way we think about a classroom is changing quickly. Having these computers ensures our students can learn no matter where they work.”

