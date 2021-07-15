Love’s Travel Stops celebrating National Hot Dog Day with free offers

OKLAHOAM CITY (KFOR) – Customers at Love’s Travel Stops will be able to celebrate National Hot Dog Day with a great deal.

Love’s Travel Stops is giving away free hot dogs and half-priced drinks on Wednesday, July 21 for National Hot Dog Day.

Customers can redeem the offer in the Love’s Connect app.

“Summer and hot dogs go together perfectly, and we couldn’t be more excited to reward our customers with these free treats,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “We know our customers love National Hot Dog Day, so we’re chomping at the bun to get started.”

Customers can access the barcode for the free hot dog or roller grill item and drink discount on the Love’s Connect app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 21.

The drink discount is redeemable for any drink, including Love’s branded water, fountain drinks, fresh coffee or bottled drinks. This deal does not include alcohol.

Here’s how to access mobile deals on the Love’s Connect app:

Go to your app store and search for “Love’s Connect” to download it.

Create an account by entering basic information, such as your name and email address.

Navigate to “My Profile” on the bottom menu and click “View Barcode.”