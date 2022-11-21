OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love’s Travel Stops have donated $1.5 million to the United Way of Central Oklahoma in 2022.

Love’s Travel Stops donate $1.5 million to United Way in 2022. Image courtesy Love’s Travel Stops.

The $1.5 million includes more that $650,000 raised by employees through Love’s annual campaign every October.

“Love’s corporate employees always look forward to the annual United Way campaign because it gives them the opportunity to give back to the community they are a part of,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s and chair elect, board of directors for United Way of Central Oklahoma. “The tremendous impact the United Way has is vital to the Greater Oklahoma City area, and it’s always great to see the numerous ways our team members are willing to help their fellow community members every year.”

Officials say this year’s campaign raised money for the United Way of Central Oklahoma with the help of Love’s corporate employees who promised funds and join in on virtual auctions and raffles. This was in addition to Love’s giving a 50 percent match of all employee donations. Other elements adding to the total included vendor donations and donations from earlier in 2022 to the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma and Urban League.

“From a record-breaking workplace campaign to countless hours spent volunteering, the generosity of the Love’s team never ceases to amaze us,” said Debby Hampton, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Oklahoma. “Love’s has a true heart for this community, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support of our United Way.”