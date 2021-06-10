Love’s Travel Stops to end mask requirement for vaccinated individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fully vaccinated customers and employees will no longer need to wear masks while visiting Love’s Travel Stops.

Officials say the mask requirement has been in place in Love’s stores across the country since July, but that requirement will end for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on June 15.

Non-vaccinated customers and employees are still being asked to wear masks.

“The past 15 months have been challenging for customers and team members, so we’re pleased the country has made such great strides against the pandemic to get to this point,” said Love’s President Shane Wharton. “We will continue to be diligent about health and safety as ever before. We want to thank our customers for wearing masks in our stores and for the patience they’ve shown as we worked toward this decision.”

Officials say they will continue to follow city and state guidance in areas that require all employees and customers to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

