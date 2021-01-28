Love’s Travel Stops to pay employees who receive COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma -based business says it is planning to pay employees who voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it will pay its employees $75 to voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement covers all employees from the entire Love’s Family of Companies.

“A big element of our culture is taking care of our team members so we’re always thinking of new ways to do that,” said Love’s President Shane Wharton. “As an essential business, our employees have worked tirelessly to keep America moving, and the vaccine, along with following safety protocols, offers the best protection from COVID-19. The incentive is another way of encouraging our employees to stay safe during the pandemic.”