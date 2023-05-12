SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A national company is hosting a community relief event to hand out free hot meals to residents impacted by April’s tornadoes.

On May 13, Lowe’s associates and disaster relief partners will host a community relief event to hand out free hot meals and cleanup supplies to residents impacted by the April 19 tornado.

Officials say more than 700 free relief buckets with supplies will be distributed at Lowe’s of Shawnee, while supplies last.

Lowe’s will also distribute 1,000 free hot barbecue meals at the parking lot event.

The event will be held at the Lowe’s of Shawnee, located at 4817 N. Kickapoo Ave. in Shawnee.

Organizers say the event begins at 11 a.m. and will end when supplies run out.