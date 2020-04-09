Lowe’s to close all stores on Easter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lowe’s has announced it will be closing all stores in the United States and Canada on Easter.
Lowe’s said the closure comes as a support of gratitude for the 300,000 associates working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This day off will give our store associates a chance to spend time with family and recharge,” said the company.
Lowe’s has made changes to all stores due to the coronavirus crisis, including more third-party cleaning shifts, social distancing guidelines, enhanced curbside pick-up, customized Plexiglass shields at all registers, in-store social distancing markers, dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adherence to guidelines, regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.