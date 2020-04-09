Lowe’s to close all stores on Easter

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 25: A sign marks the location of a Lowe’s home improvement store on July 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. A shortage of new single-family homes in the U.S. is causing many home owners to renovate their existing homes rather than move, which is driving up earnings and stock prices for home improvement retailers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lowe’s has announced it will be closing all stores in the United States and Canada on Easter.

Lowe’s said the closure comes as a support of gratitude for the 300,000 associates working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This day off will give our store associates a chance to spend time with family and recharge,” said the company.

Lowe’s has made changes to all stores due to the coronavirus crisis, including more third-party cleaning shifts, social distancing guidelines, enhanced curbside pick-up, customized Plexiglass shields at all registers, in-store social distancing markers, dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adherence to guidelines, regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.