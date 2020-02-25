Lt. Gov. Pinnell speaks with News 4 about controversial new state logo

Live Now
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders recently unveiled a new state logo and slogan – “Imagine That!” – but many Oklahomans did not welcome the new branding after learning of its cost.

The state paid a Canadian firm $250,000 to help with the project, which features a star from the original Oklahoma flag.

State officials say around 200 volunteers contributed to the design process, which took nine months.

The new look has both fans and critics.

Detractors started an online petition to throw out the design and start over.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visited News 4 Tuesday to discuss the issue.

In the above video, Pinnell takes questions and answers criticisms concerning the new branding.

