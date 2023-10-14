OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Four lucky finalists who were also blood donors came out to the Bob Moore Blood Drive car giveaway in Oklahoma City on Saturday in hopes of driving off in a new Kia Soul.

Well, today was the lucky day for Melissa Jones of Oklahoma City. When she pushed the button the key fob she way holding, it was a sound she was glad to hear.

Bob Moore Blood Drive car giveaway. Photos courtesy KFOR.

“I am so excited,” Jones said. “I never win anything, so this is really exciting.”

Jones also said it’s important for Oklahomans to donate.

“It really hit me when my father was suffering from cancer and so he needed blood,” Jones said. “So, when he got blood, why am I not giving blood?”

For over 20 years, the Bob Moore Auto Group has sponsored an annual blood drive with Our Blood Institute (OBI) to help encourage donations.

“Here at Bob Moore, we have the same values of the blood drive and giving back to the community,” Mark Rodgers, general manager at Bob Moore Kia, said. “The cool thing is today, our winner Melissa actually has been donating for a while to help her dad. That story inspired us and we’re happy she won.”

News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of the Bob Moore Blood Drive with OBI, and knows that your blood donations are critical when it comes to saving the lives of Oklahomans.