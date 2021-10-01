Lucky numbers: Oklahoma man picked own numbers to win $2 million lottery prize

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for a $2 million Powerball winner in Oklahoma has come to an end.

Charles from Sulphur claimed the $2 million prize after buying his winning ticket on Wednesday from Snak Shak in his hometown.

He told lottery officials that he picked his own numbers, just like he always does.

Charles ended up matching all five white balls and added the Power Play option, which turned his $1 million prize into $2 million.

The next drawing for the Powerball will occur on Saturday. The jackpot is now at $620 million, making it the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in game history.

Charles is the 72nd Oklahoma Lottery millionaire after a Norman woman also won $2 million playing the Powerball on Sept. 20.