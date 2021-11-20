Luminance, Edmond’s holiday lights display, returns

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It wouldn’t be Christmas in Edmond without Luminance, the city’s free holiday light display.

‘Luminance: An Enchanted Stroll’ begins today, Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mitch Park near the baseball fields east of the YMCA, and will continue every evening from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 2.

The display is a walk-thru that community members can enjoy for free.

City officials will celebrate Luminance’s return with festivities starting at 4 p.m.

The full schedule of activities is as follows:

  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Merry Marketplace features 10 unique local vendors.
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Sample an array of delicious eats from local food trucks.
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Family fun including costume characters, free hot chocolate and candy canes. Beginning at 6 p.m., a community art project hosted by the Fine Arts Institute.
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Bring your camera and get free photos with Santa set in a holiday backdrop.
  • 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: The annual Mayor`s Essay Contest winners will be recognized. Also, the Fine Arts Institute youth choir will perform and the Park Lighting by the Edmond City Council.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter