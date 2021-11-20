Luminance, Edmond’s holiday lights display, returns

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It wouldn’t be Christmas in Edmond without Luminance, the city’s free holiday light display.

‘Luminance: An Enchanted Stroll’ begins today, Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mitch Park near the baseball fields east of the YMCA, and will continue every evening from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 2.

The display is a walk-thru that community members can enjoy for free.

City officials will celebrate Luminance’s return with festivities starting at 4 p.m.

The full schedule of activities is as follows:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Merry Marketplace features 10 unique local vendors.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Sample an array of delicious eats from local food trucks.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Family fun including costume characters, free hot chocolate and candy canes. Beginning at 6 p.m., a community art project hosted by the Fine Arts Institute.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Bring your camera and get free photos with Santa set in a holiday backdrop.

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: The annual Mayor`s Essay Contest winners will be recognized. Also, the Fine Arts Institute youth choir will perform and the Park Lighting by the Edmond City Council.