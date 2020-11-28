Luther coffee shop the only Oklahoma business to receive national grant during pandemic

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A coffee shop in Luther is one of ten businesses across the country that received a grant from the company Viasat.

Brew 66 has been open since Nov. 2018. They say they’ve lost business during the pandemic.

“We’re in a small town anyway, and I hate to say it, almost a poor town, you know, we’re out here in the country, so coffee is a luxury for some people, so it’s definitely affected us,” owner Rachael Payne said.

Their internet company, Viasat, started a grant program to help out small businesses that were hurt by the pandemic. They got hundreds of applications from across the country.

“We kind of quickly thought, ‘what can we do to help them, right, they know their business best, what can we do help them get through this tough time?'” Amy Brown, marketing director for Viasat, said.

Brew 66 is the only business in Oklahoma to get the $1,000 grant. Payne says the money means they won’t have to reduce employees’ hours or cut items on the menu.

“It was a like a safety cushion, like, ‘here you go,’ and I felt excited, like ‘oh good,’ there is help out there,” Payne said.

Brew 66 is also giving back to the community during the pandemic with their “Blessing Pantry.” It allows people to bring food, and anyone can take what they need. That’s something that stood out to Viasat.

“They figured out how to just keep their doors open, be of service to the community, and they offered that blessings cabinet, which we thought just went above and beyond, and was just a way to really make sure the community thrives throughout this tough time,” Brown said.

Payne says the grant will help them continue to serve the community.

“We’re out here. I feel like a lot of big companies get more help and us being out there, I’m like, ‘don’t forget about us,’ so it was nice. It kind of gave me confidence, gave us that little bit, I felt like we needed to push through, and I’m confident we’ll make it,” Payne said.

Other grant recipients include businesses in Texas, California, Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Utah.

If you’re looking for resources for your business, visit standforsmall.com.