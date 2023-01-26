LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire officials say a space heater is the cause of a Luther family losing their home to a fire.
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the blaze near NE 150th & Harrah Road this morning with the devastating images of what the fire officials say the fire started in a bedroom where a space heater was located.
No injuries have been reported and the family made it out safe, the home however is heavily damaged.
Here are a few fire safety tips from the Oklahoma City Fire Department:
- The rule for space heaters is, “Space heaters need space.” In other words, keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn.
- Choose a heater with automatic shut off features for overheating and tipping.
- Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
- Keep the heater away from areas of foot traffic, and do not block exits with them.
- Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
- Plug the space heater directly into a wall outlet, never use extension cords.
- Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.