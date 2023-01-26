LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire officials say a space heater is the cause of a Luther family losing their home to a fire.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the blaze near NE 150th & Harrah Road this morning with the devastating images of what the fire officials say the fire started in a bedroom where a space heater was located.

No injuries have been reported and the family made it out safe, the home however is heavily damaged.

Here are a few fire safety tips from the Oklahoma City Fire Department:  

  • The rule for space heaters is, “Space heaters need space.” In other words, keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn. 
  • Choose a heater with automatic shut off features for overheating and tipping. 
  • Place the heater on a solid, flat surface. 
  • Keep the heater away from areas of foot traffic, and do not block exits with them. 
  • Keep children and pets away from space heaters. 
  • Plug the space heater directly into a wall outlet, never use extension cords. 
  • Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed. 