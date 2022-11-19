LUTHER, Okla (KFOR) – If you are looking for something to do with your loved ones…look no further!

The Luther Pecan Festival kicks off Sat. & Sun., Nov. 19 – 20, 2022, on Main Street and at the nearby Couch Pecan Orchard on Route 66 in Luther, Oklahoma.

This festival provides excellent outreach to celebrate small towns, agriculture, shopping local, and Route 66! Oklahomans love our festivals! The event brings together all of the best things of a festival – celebrating art, food, neighbors, music and of course, PECANS!

Get your holiday pecans and an early start on holiday shopping. Read the history of the Luther Pecan Festival here!