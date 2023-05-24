LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma library is closed until further notice after a sewage leak.

On May 15, officials say there was a major sewage leak that impacted the Elizabeth Threatt Luther Library, located at 310 N.E. 3rd St. in Luther.

Officials say once the inflow of sewage was stopped, crews had to remove everything from the building including carpet and portions of the drywall.

The leak caused significant damage to equipment and materials in the library, which has been forced to remain closed.

Currently, crews are working to clean and replace furniture and equipment in the library.

“A re-opening date has not been set,” said Metro Libraries CEO Larry White. “The building repairs and replacements are estimated to take a few weeks, and we look forward to the day we can again provide services to our Luther guests.”

While Luther is closed, any holds requested for pickup will be available at the Jones Library, located at 9295 Willa Way in Jones.