LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Luther man was found dead after his trailer home caught on fire overnight.

“This man has been here since I’ve been out here,” said Walter Ivie, the victim’s neighbor. “I don’t like calling anybody’s family to let them know that somebody has passed away and it was really hard for me to do that, knowing the family like I did.”

Ivie told KFOR he was in his home near NE 206th and Harrah Road when he noticed flames out of the corner of his eye around 2 a.m. on Monday.

“I looked out my window to check on my neighbor. There were flames, so I got out of bed in my shorts and came over to find him. I couldn’t find him anywhere, the house was full of flames,” said Ivie. “[The] house is pretty much gone.”

The Luther Fire Chief, Joseph Figueroa said the home was engulfed in flames when crews got to the scene. He added what sparked the fire is still under investigation.

“There’s a couple different things we’re looking at for a possible cause. Space heaters is one of them, possible malpractice with electrical work could have been the other,” said Figueroa. “There was no sign of any smoke detectors in the house… A smoke alarm could have possibly changed the outcome of tonight.”

The victim’s name isn’t being released until his family is notified about what happened.

Ivie said the victim’s wife also died in a fire on the same property just three years ago.

“And now this one year happens where he loses his life in his own fire,” said Ivie. “He’s been a Godsend. Helped me out numerous times. I’ve tried my best to help him out and now this. I am very heartbroken.”

Chief Figueroa said the State Fire Marshal is also investigating the incident.