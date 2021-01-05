Luther PD: 2 arrested after Okla. Co. Bomb Squad safely contains ‘active concussive device’ during search warrant

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Luther Police Department say two people are in custody after an explosive was discovered during a search warrant Monday evening.

During the search, officers located a possible explosive device.

The Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was requested and responded to the scene.

An active concussive device was located and secured.

Edward Nielsen and Angela McCandless were taken into custody for several criminal charges.

Authorities did not mention any injuries from this event.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter