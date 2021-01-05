Luther PD: 2 arrested after Okla. Co. Bomb Squad safely contains ‘active concussive device’ during search warrant

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Luther Police Department say two people are in custody after an explosive was discovered during a search warrant Monday evening.

During the search, officers located a possible explosive device.

The Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was requested and responded to the scene.

An active concussive device was located and secured.

Edward Nielsen and Angela McCandless were taken into custody for several criminal charges.

Authorities did not mention any injuries from this event.