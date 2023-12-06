LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Luther Police confirm they want to find a suspect that allegedly stole a truck and then crashed into a tree at Couch Pecan Orchard on Route 66 & Luther Road.

Authorities say the driver got out of the vehicle after crashing it and took off on foot.

Route 66 & Luther Road, (KFOR)

According to officials, the suspect stole the truck from Midwest City, rammed into a deputy’s unit then crashed into a tree before jumping out and taking off.

Authorities say they are looking for 27-year-old Mitchell Helms.

Mitchell Helms. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Helms was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

If you see Helms, call 911, and if you have information on his current location, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 405-869-2501.