LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Luther Police confirm they want to find a suspect that allegedly stole a truck and then crashed into a tree at Couch Pecan Orchard on Route 66 & Luther Road.
Authorities say the driver got out of the vehicle after crashing it and took off on foot.
According to officials, the suspect stole the truck from Midwest City, rammed into a deputy’s unit then crashed into a tree before jumping out and taking off.
Authorities say they are looking for 27-year-old Mitchell Helms.
Helms was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.
If you see Helms, call 911, and if you have information on his current location, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 405-869-2501.