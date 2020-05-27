Luther police arrest man after child pornography investigation

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after Luther police received information about a resident possibly in possession of child pornography.

Luther police were notified about the resident on Monday.

An investigation was launched, which ultimately led to the arrest of Tristen N. Trevino, 21.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on three counts of purchase, procurement or possession of child pornography and three counts of obscene material or child pornography – solicitation of minors.

Luther police say at this time, it is believed that none of the victims were residents of Oklahoma and all took place online.

Trevino’s bond was set at $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing.