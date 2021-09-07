Luther police investigating armed carjacking

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating an armed carjacking early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Luther Police Department announced that it was investigating an armed carjacking that occurred near E Hwy 66 and Harrah Rd.

Investigators identified the alleged suspect as Christopher Brantley, and say he is armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities say Brantley forced a woman out of her car and fled the scene.

Brantley was last seen driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with Oklahoma license plate “AGJ203.”

If you have any information on the case, call your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter