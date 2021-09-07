Luther police investigating armed carjacking

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating an armed carjacking early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Luther Police Department announced that it was investigating an armed carjacking that occurred near E Hwy 66 and Harrah Rd.

Investigators identified the alleged suspect as Christopher Brantley, and say he is armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities say Brantley forced a woman out of her car and fled the scene.

Brantley was last seen driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with Oklahoma license plate “AGJ203.”

If you have any information on the case, call your local law enforcement agency.