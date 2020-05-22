Luther police investigating burglary of home construction site

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Luther Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a home construction site last week.

Police say it happened during the early morning hours of May 11 at a home on Coffee Creek Rd.

On May 10, a male subject was caught on surveillance camera entering the property.

The next morning, a person was on the property again, taking items from the site.

At one point, a truck, which appears to be a light-colored Ford Ranger, police say, pulled onto the property.

Several items were taken, such as a black, 4×8 trailer with a fold-down ramp on the back with side rails and mesh-style siding. The trailer is valued at $1,500. Assorted indoor and outdoor light fixtures were also taken with a value of close to $1,200, as well as a tile saw and assorted tools.

If you have any information, call Luther police.