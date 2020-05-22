Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Luther police investigating burglary of home construction site

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Luther Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a home construction site last week.

Police say it happened during the early morning hours of May 11 at a home on Coffee Creek Rd.

On May 10, a male subject was caught on surveillance camera entering the property.

The next morning, a person was on the property again, taking items from the site.

At one point, a truck, which appears to be a light-colored Ford Ranger, police say, pulled onto the property.

Several items were taken, such as a black, 4×8 trailer with a fold-down ramp on the back with side rails and mesh-style siding. The trailer is valued at $1,500. Assorted indoor and outdoor light fixtures were also taken with a value of close to $1,200, as well as a tile saw and assorted tools.

If you have any information, call Luther police.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter