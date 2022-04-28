LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Luther are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a strange case of vandalism.

On April 26, officers with the Luther Police Department learned about damage done to the new fiber optic lines on Covell, east of Luther Road.

Authorities learned that the suspects used a rifle to shoot the line, causing damage to it.

As a result, the line needs to be replaced.

After looking at surveillance cameras nearby, officials spotted a suspicious vehicle that stopped near the fiber optic cable around 3 p.m. on April 25.

Luther police say the vehicle is possibly a dark colored Dodge Nitro.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 277-3500.