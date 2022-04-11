LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Luther Police Department is hoping to make contact with a missing 16-year-old last seen Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Augustine “Augie” Friend was last seen around 8:30 a.m. April 11 at the Luther Library.

Augie was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black joggers with white stripe, and carrying a gray backpack.

Authorities say Augie suffers from mental health issues and has made suicidal statements.

If you see Friend or have any information on her whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.