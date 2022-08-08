LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in one Oklahoma community are warning citizens about a scam that is targeting unsuspecting residents.

Officials with the Luther Police Department say they have received calls from citizens about a scam.

The scammers are telling citizens that their electric service will be shut off within 30 minutes if payment is not made.

Authorities say if you are in doubt, you can always call your electric service provider about your account.

Officials say you should always do this before providing your banking or personal information to anyone over the phone.