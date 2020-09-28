Lyft driver robbed, shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Lyft driver is in critical condition after being robbed and shot on the job early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Monday near S.W. 19th and Westwood.

“The dogs just woke me up. Something was going on outside. So I let the dogs out. Just figured maybe it was a cat or something,” Troy Williams said.

When Williams opened his front door, he saw first responders and a vehicle that had crashed into a shed down the road from his home.

“It happened right there and that camera is like that far from seeing what happened,” Williams told KFOR, pointing to a camera on his front porch.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the driver of the car works for Lyft.

“He indicated he picked up three people near Del City and as he was driving to where he was taking them, they decided to rob him and after robbing him, they shot him multiple times,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he crashed.

“Right now, there have been no arrests made in this case,” Knight said.

Police do not have a good description of the suspects at this time.

“The house behind this is a kid I went to school with in grade school. He just moved back there and I was going, ‘oh man, I hope it ain’t him,’” Williams said.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at (405)-235-7300.

