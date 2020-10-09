Lyft driver shot and robbed speaks to KFOR from hospital bed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Lyft driver has now spent two weeks in the hospital after being shot six times with bullets ricocheting off his teeth and slicing his tongue in half.

Police say two of the three passengers responsible are still on the run.

He and his wife are speaking out for the first time since the horrific experience.

“He makes $2.81 a ride if we don’t get a tip,” Sheryl Cross said. “I just don’t understand the point of it. I really don’t.”

What should’ve been a 15-minute late night almost cost Sheryl Cross’ husband his life.

“They said it was a miracle he was alive,” Sheryl Cross said.

“They shot me six times,” Tommy Cross said.

Fifty-five-year-old Tommy Cross is suffering from gunshot wounds down his arm and side. His shoulder is shattered, and the force of the gunfire fractured his jaw, blowing out his teeth.

“My tongue is gone,” Tommy said.

Tommy said it all started when he picked up three passengers last week in Del City.

Tommy quickly became suspicious when the trio in the back seat kept changing their destination, so he stopped at a nearby 7-Eleven.

“He was trying to get them out of the car and that’s when the gentleman jumped out,” Sheryl Cross said.

According to police, a male suspect fired a gun while Tommy scrambled to drive away.

He eventually crashed into a truck and a wall while the left side of his body continued to bleed out.

The suspects made their getaway with Tommy’s phone and wallet.

“He just knew it was over,” Sheryl Cross said. “I guess before he passed out, he said, ‘1. Call my wife and 2. I want you to find these people who did this to me.’”

Police did arrest one of the three suspects.

Nineteen-year-old Adreona Flores sits in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, facing a temporary charge of shooting with intent to kill.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s car is totaled and he can barely talk or move.

“We have a long road ahead of us,” Sheryl Cross said.

Tommy has been through six surgeries and doctors aren’t positive if he will ever have full motion of his arm again.

The Cross’ say they do not have health insurance and their car insurance didn’t cover the wreck.

Donations can be made to Tommy Cross at this PayPal account.

