NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland Co. District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a woman accused of drug trafficking five pounds of meth during a traffic stop.

“Meth is one of the most dangerous drugs out in our streets,” said D.A. Mashburn. “It’s eroding our streets.”

Shortly before noon Monday, a Norman police officer stopped a Lyft driver for speeding near the intersections of Robinson Street and Porter Avenue.

The responding officer noticed the back seat rider, Michelle Kelley, was acting nervous and evasive when answering questions, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Courtesy: Cleveland County Jail

“So, we started questioning her,” said Mashburn. “She had a purse and a box in her lap and a postal service box.”

When the officer asked her what was inside the box, she told him she did not know. At that point, she became frantic, according to the affidavit.

“Had she not been acting so erratic, she wouldn’t have drawn attention to herself, but in this case, she did,” said Mashburn.

A police K9 was deployed on the vehicle, and the K9 identified drugs inside the box.

Before the package was opened, Kelley then admitted that she knew it was illegal and contained “dope.”

“She was going to distribute it at some point in time,” said Mashburn. “This was not a personal amount.”

Kelley claimed she picked up the package from a friend’s house nearby. Police discovered five pounds of meth inside when they searched the box, DA Mashburn said.

Kelley faces aggravated drug trafficking charges.

“She’ll be looking at a mandatory sentence within. She’ll have to serve a certain amount of time if convicted, said Mashburn. “Indeed, again, we take these charges very seriously and will be pushing for a significant sentence in this length, especially in this case.”

Kelley was held in the Cleveland Co. Jail on a $40,000 bond.