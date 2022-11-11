OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to help families in need while celebrating the spirit of Christmas, look no further than the Lyric Theatre.

The Lyric Theatre will raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during its production of “A Christmas Carol,” which will be held Nov. 16 through Dec. 23.

For the final year, the performance will be held outdoors at historic Harn Homestead.

After each performance, cast and crew members collect donations from the audience for the food bank.

“This production is one of the best holiday traditions in the metro and we are always amazed at the generosity of Lyric Theatre and its patrons,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Over the past decade, the donations we have received have helped provide for more than 800,000 meals. Thank you, Lyric!”

Since 2011, Lyric Theatre audiences have contributed more than $208,000 to help fight hunger in the state.

Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” are available online or by calling the box office at (405) 524-9312.